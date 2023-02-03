Shah Rukh Khan Replies To Author Paulo Coelho's 'King, Legend' Tweet

Shah Rukh Khan clicked during Pathaan press conference.

Author Paulo Coelho, who has been a member of Shah Rukh Khan fan club for the longest time, gave a loud shout out to the actor in his latest tweet. On Thursday, the Brida author shared a video that was posted by SRK, showcasing the sea of love outside his Mumbai residence Mannat. The author wrote these words for SRK: "King. Legend. Friend. But above all great actor. (for those who don't know him in the West, I strongly suggest "My name is Khan - and I am not a terrorist")." SRK replied to the author's tweet this morning and wrote: "You are always too kind my friend. Let us meet up sooner than soon! Bless you."

Check out SRK and Paulo Coelho's Twitter exchange here:

You are always too kind my friend. Let us meet up sooner than soon!! Bless you https://t.co/7jLTJ4I8ec — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 3, 2023

The tales of Paulo Coelho and SRK's Twitter exchange are aplenty. Back in 2020, The Alchemist author called the film Kaamyaab, which was produced by SRK's Red Chilles Entertainment, "the tragedy of art." Shah Rukh Khan, responding to Mr Coelho's tweet, wrote: "Saw the film when it was doing festival rounds and it touched a chord with the whole team at Red Chillies Entertainment. Am so moved you appreciate. It's a sad truth that character actors get forgotten. Look after yourself my friend and be safe and healthy."

Saw the film when it was doing Festival rounds and it touched a chord with the whole team at @RedChilliesEnt Am so moved you appreciate. It's a sad truth that character actors get forgotten. Look after yourself my friend and be safe & healthy https://t.co/4uKm1Zf5S2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 6, 2020

Paulo Coelho, a self-confessed fan of Shah Rukh Khan's performance in My Name Is Khan had tweeted this a few years back. "My Name Is Khan (2009) is the best movie I watched this year," Paulo Coelho tweeted. "Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Congrats for "My name is Khan" . I wish we could see more of your movies in Europe. I had to wait 6 yrs to watch this," he wrote in another tweet. Responding to the author's tweet, SRK wrote: "Send me your address sir I will supply you all Indian films as they release. We read u as soon as u write...v r blessed. Thanx."

@paulocoelho send me your address sir I will supply you all indian films as they release. We read u as soon as u write...v r blessed. Thanx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 7, 2015

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the smash hit Pathaan, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film released in theatres last week.