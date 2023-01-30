Shah Rukh Khan On Pathaan Co-Star Deepika Padukone: "We Just Need An Excuse To Romance, Hug, Kiss"

Deepika Padukone and SRK at the event.

Pathaan stars, who skipped media interactions ahead of the film's release, interacted with the media on Monday evening after the film's stellar success. Pathaan director Sidharth Anand was the first one to check into the venue, followed by the film's antagonist John Abraham and then Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. Fans chanted "We love Shah Rukh" in unison as the superstar checked into the event. Thanking fans and the media, Shah Rukh Khan said, "Thank you for bringing life back to cinema." An emotional Deepika Padukone broke down during the event. During the event, both SRK and Deepika shared their experience of working witch each other.

During the event, Shah Rukh Khan sang the song Main Agar Kahoon from his and Deepika's 2007 film Om Shanti Om. When Deepika was asked if SRK sang for her on Pathaan sets, she said, "No, this time he fed me on the sets. Pizzas. Unfortunately, I was on very strict diet so I could not have the pizzas." Shah Rukh Khan also sang Aankhon Me Teri for the actress. On his chemistry with Deepika Padukone, the actor said "You know me and Deepika just need an excuse to romance, to hug, to kiss. So any question you ask me, I will just kiss Deepika Padukone's hand and that will be the answer."

When asked about her chemistry with SRK, Deepika said, "Well it was interesting, the chemistry was so palpable but characters were so different. What made it special was the relationship. The love and trust that we share. I have great respect for him as an artist and even as a human being."

The actress added that she wouldn't be here if it weren't for SRK. "I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Shah Rukh. He has given me confidence. It is that relationship that eventually translates on screen," she said.

The actress recalled what SRK told her during their first film together (Om Shanti Om) and said Shah Rukh told her: "Try and work with people you think you will have a good time with. More importantly, the intention that we made this film with is pure love and joy and to bring joy to people's livers."

Pathaan marks SRK and Deepika Padukone's fourth project together. Deepika Padukone debuted in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2007 film Om Shanti Om and then they co-starred Happy New Year and Chennai Express - all four movies did well at the box office.