Shah Rukh Khan On "Method Actor" Vicky Kaushal's Performance In Dunki

A still from Dunki. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Rajkumar Hirani extensively talked about their film Dunki during a session, where co-star Vicky Kaushal was MIA. SRK said during the session, "Method actor ki baat nikli toh bata de, tu (Taapsee Pannu) to Vicky ke saath kaam kar chuki hai ( Speaking of method actor, you have previously worked with Vicky, what do you have to say)." Taapsee Pannu said, "Har picture ke andar usko ek daaru wala scene mil jata hai. Manmarziyaan mein bhi uska ek drinking scene tha, woh usne itna achha kiya, wo actually me pata chala woh usne pi ke shoot kiya tha (During the shoot of Manmarziyaan, Vicky aced a drinking scene. I later found out that he actually drank for the scene)."

Shah Rukh Khan jokingly added, "Main aise hi impress ho raha tha ke achhi acting kar raha hai (I was impressed thinking that he is a good actor)." He then added that Vicky absolutely aced a scene in Dunki and said, "Isne ye scene bahut khoobsurat kiya (He performed this scene beautifully), fantastically performed."

Meanwhile, on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan this year, Vicky Kaushal shared his experience of working with SRK in Dunki and he said, "It was incredible. I mean, its always fantastic experience to just meet him and the to share screen with him and then to get to work with him. There was so much to learn. Of course I knew I will learn a lot as an actor and everything but I was not prepared for... What actually hit me was...I got to know why he is where he is and why he is the Badshaah."

Vicky Kaushal also shared an incident from the sets of Dunki, where Shah Rukh Khan had to leave for some urgent work and Vicky Kaushal had to shoot the sequence with a body double." Vicky revealed that he had a missed call and a message from the superstar, where he apologised and said that he will shoot the scene again.