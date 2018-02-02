Shah Rukh Khan Just Ignored Ranveer Singh On Twitter. Ouch

Ranveer Singh said he was "anxious" for Shah Rukh Khan to watch his new film "Padmaavat"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 02, 2018 19:18 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Shah Rukh Khan Just Ignored Ranveer Singh On Twitter. Ouch

Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan at TOIFA 2016 in Dubai. (Image courtesy: Ranveer Singh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Anxious for you to see "Padmaavat": Ranveer tweeted
  2. SRK did not reply to Ranveer's tweet but told a fan he's seen the film
  3. "Very, very good," SRK said when asked if he liked "Padmaavat"
Ranveer Singh tried to plug "Padmaavat" promotion during Shah Rukh Khan's #AskSRK session on Friday and was brutally ignore by the 52-year-old actor. Shah Rukh Khan decided to interact with his fans on Twitter on "one of those rare days" when he was "free at home and family is working," he tweeted. Naturally, Shah Rukh Khan was flooded with questions about his upcoming film Zero, the ongoing U19 world cup and also some puzzles. And somewhere in between, Ranveer Singh slipped in a question about his new film "Padmaavat." He tweeted: "Hi Bhai! Anxious for you to see Padmaavat! #AskSRK" But Shah Rukh did not respond. Oops. Some tweets later, SRK closed the session saying: "Need to get back to work now. Baby also back. Thank you for your time. Till next time now...#AskSRK."

Here's Ranveer's tweet:
 

But Ranveer, if this makes you feel better, Shah Rukh did tell a fan he's seen "Padmaavat" and he found it "very, very good."
 

Happy, Ranveer?

"Padmaavat," which released on January 25, has collected Rs 166 crore so far. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film also stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. Ranveer Singh's portrayal of uncouth Alauddin Khilji has been praised by several Bollywoodwallahs, including Amitabh Bachchan.

Comments
Close [X]
As for Shah Rukh Khan, he was funny, as always, during the interaction. Here are few examples:
 
 

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 2016's Jab Harry Met Sejal, which tanked at the box office. His next film is Aanand L Rai-directed Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Trending

shah rukh khanranveer singhpadmaavat

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live BudgetBudget 2018Tax CalculatorICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018Price ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................