Shah Rukh Khan Just Cannot Wait To Get Back Home And Play With Son AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam in Mumbai

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was in London on Wednesday to attend an award ceremony, just cannot wait to come back home and play with younger son AbRam, he posted some hours ago. SRK shared a black and white selfie on social media, wearing a Givenchy sweatshirt, and wrote, "Coming back home to change the game again. Now, it's time for Lego Blocks game with AbRam." His post is crazy viral (no surprise) and has got close to 9 lakh likes. Celebs like Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao and others have also liked it, including his wife Gauri Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan, 52, and Gauri Khan, 47, married in 1991. The couple, apart from AbRam, 5, are parents to son Aryan, 20, and daughter Suhana, 18. Aryan studies films in California while Suhana is completing her final term at Ardingly College (England). AbRam is a student of Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

SRK recently made an appearance on Salman Khan's 10 Ka Dum show, along with Rani Mukerji. The actress, who has co-starred with SRK and Salman in several films, jokingly said that she wished Salman had a daughter and she would have been the perfect match for AbRam. "Salman, I wish you have a daughter. Your daughter will be the prettiest girl. She will be blessed with all your features. We can actually look at a rishta for your daughter with AbRam," Rani said.

Last week, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri and AbRam celebrated Janmashtami at their Mumbai home and were photographed breaking Dahi Handi.

Happy Janmashtami to everyone. May the msg of love and happiness spread far and wide today and forever. pic.twitter.com/X856j97FZt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2018

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film is Zero, in which he co-stars with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.