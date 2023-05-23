Shah Rukh Khan Fulfils 'Last Wish' Of Fan Battling Cancer

A picture of SRK posted by a fan club. (courtesy: SrkianFaizy9955)

Over the last few days, a tweet of a Shah Rukh Khan fan has been doing the rounds on Twitter. A Twitter user named Priya Chakraborty earlier shared a post to share her cancer patient mother's "last wish." Her 60-year-old mother, Shivani Chakraborty, has been battling terminal cancer and her "last wish" is to meet superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Turns out, Shah Rukh Khan made good on a promise. He video called the fan for about a 40 minute chat and the picture from their video call went viral. It has been shared by several fan pages.

Meanwhile, Priya Chakraborty daughter of Shivani Chakraborty, speaking to India Today, said, "SRK will pray for my mother's speedy recovery. He read a dua for her." She added, "SRK promised my mum that he would come to my wedding and have fish curry made in her kitchen provided the fish did not have bones."

Here's a screenshot of the video call that is going viral.

Remember Shivani that 60yrs Old Last Stage Cancer Patient from Kolkata Her Last Wish Was to Meet @iamsrk Sir?



Her Wish Got Fulfilled Last Night, Today SRK Sir Called her Talked almost 30 Minutes, He is The Humblest Star on Earth for a Reason,

1/4 pic.twitter.com/gWSSgQpzv4 — SRKian Faizy ( FAN ) (@SrkianFaizy9955) May 23, 2023

Here's the tweet that went viral earlier:

Hi, I'm Priya from Kolkata, My Mummy is Last Stage Cancer Patient, I'm Requesting Everyone Please Help my Mummy to Meet @iamsrk Sir, I Don't Know How Much Time She Have, Please help her to Fulfill her Last Wish. @RedChilliesEnt@pooja_dadlani@KarunaBadwal@MeerFoundationpic.twitter.com/h3TuCwDOlw — Priya Chakraborty, (@SRKsRouter1) May 14, 2023

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan, who was absent from films for almost 4 years, has had a stellar year professionally. He returned with a bang in 2023 and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan this year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor will next be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi. He will also feature in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. Both the films are slated to release in theatres this year.