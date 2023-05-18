Agreed, Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Are 'Looking Bomb.' See Pics And Sussanne's Comment

Image was shared by Gauri Khan. (courtesy: gaurikhan)

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan is currently on cloud nine. Gauri Khan, who is also an interior designer by profession, recently wrote a coffee table book, My Life In Design, the launch of which was attended by her husband and superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Only a few days after the grand launch, Gauri Khan, who is also a film producer, treated her fans to pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and herself from the day of the launch. In the pictures, the couple can be seen twinning in black while holding Gauri's book in hand. Sharing the post, Gauri also thanked her husband for being a part of her journey. She wrote, "MyLifeInDesign available now. Thank you for being part of my journey, Shah Rukh Khan. Get the coffee-table book here." Gauri Khan's friends from the industry were quick to drop a comment below the post. Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Congratulations," while Susanne Khan said, "looking Bomb both of you!!! my fav couple ever."

At the launch event, which was held on Sunday evening, the star couple interacted with the media and also revealed the story behind Gauri Khan's venture into designing, which started with none other than her own house in Bandra, Mannat. Shah Rukh Khan, who has written a foreword in the book, disclosed how in their early days, the couple had bought a bungalow for themselves but did not have enough money to furnish it. He continued that they had set up a meeting with a designer but soon realized that his fees would be beyond their budget. Left with no other option, it was then that Shah Rukh Khan turned to his wife Gauri to design the house.

He told the media, "We had not too much money, as soon as we mustered up some money, we said we have to buy a bungalow. We managed to buy it, which was one thing but then we had to rebuild it because it was kind of broken. And then we didn't have money to furnish it. And of course, we called upon one designer but the lunch that he served us telling us how we should design the house, was more than the salary I used to earn in a month. We were like, this guy will charge us a lot so how do we do this house now? Then the only person to turn to was, I said listen, Gauri, why don't you become the designer of the house. So actually, Mannat started like that. So whatever money we earned over the years, we kept on buying small things for the house."

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan unveiled the book together at the launch. The couple, who were twinning in black, also posed for the shutterbugs with the book in their hands. My Life in Design charts out Gauri Khan's journey as a designer with exclusive photos of the Khans, including Shah Rukh and their three children, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan. The book also features unseen pictures of their house in Bandra called Mannat.