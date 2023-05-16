Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Bought Mannat When They Had "Not Too Much Money." What Happened Next

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Gauri Khan's coffee table book.

Shah Rukh Khan launched his wife Gauri Khan's coffee table book My Life in Design on Monday Night in Mumbai. At the launch event, the star couple interacted with the media and also revealed the story behind Gauri Khan's venture into designing, which started with none other than her own house in Bandra, Mannat. Shah Rukh Khan, who has written a foreword in the book, disclosed how in their early days, the couple had bought a bungalow for themselves but did not have enough money to furnish it. He continued that they had set up a meeting with a designer but soon realized that his fees would be beyond their budget. Left with no other option, it was then that Shah Rukh Khan turned to his wife Gauri to design the house.

He told the media, "We had not too much money, as soon as we mustered up some money, we said we have to buy a bungalow. We managed to buy, which was one thing but then we had to rebuilt it because it was kind of broken. And then we didn't have money to furnish it. And of course, we called upon on one designer but the lunch that he served us telling us how we should design the house, was more than the salary I used to earn in a month. We were like, this guy will charge us a lot so how do we do this house now? Then the only person to turn to was, I said listen Gauri, why don't you become the designer of the house. So actually, Mannat started like that. So whatever money we earned over the years, we kept on buying small things for the house."

Take a look at some of the pictures from last night:

He concluded by saying, "she started with that whole aspect and now has gone on to design any and everything that we buy in the house."

Addressing the media, the Pathaan actor also left a message for all, especially youngsters, to never let go of their dream to be creative. He said, "For about 23-24 years of our married life, we were just so busy setting down in Mumbai that Gauri never realized there was an aspect of hers, that she needed to give vent to. This book stands for all that. To all the youngsters, all the people who miss out on the dream of their life to be creative, you can start at any age."

After blurting out that his wife Gauri started her career in her "mid-forties," the actor let his wit get the better of him as he jokingly said, "She is 37 now, in our family, we age backwards."

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan unveiled the book together at the launch. The couple, who were twinning in black, also posed for the shutterbugs with the book in their hands. My Life in Design charts out Gauri Khan's journey as a designer with exclusive photos of the Khans, including Shah Rukh and their three children, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. The book also features unseen pictures of their house in Bandra called Mannat.

A few weeks back, the star couple Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's family pictures with their three children went viral. What however added to the cuteness quotient was SRK's comment on wife Gauri's post. "Yaar what beautiful children you have made Gauri."

This came after Gauri Khan posted a picture with her family and revealed in her caption that she will be releasing her coffee table book soon. "Family is what makes a home... Excited about the Penguin India coffee table book...Coming soon," Gauri Khan wrote.

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan in 1991. The star couple are proud parents to Aryan, Suhana who will soon make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies and their youngest son AbRam.