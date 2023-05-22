Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Wish For Daughter Suhana Is All Heart

Image was shared on Twitter. (courtesy: SRKUniverse)

Shah Rukh Khan wrote the sweetest wish for his daughter Suhana Khan, who turned 23 today. Shah Rukh Khan is a doting father and we have no second thoughts about it. However, his birthday wish for his daughter trumps everything else. Dad Shah Rukh Khan shared an adorable video of Suhana Khan, twirling in a skating rink. In the video, we can see Suhana, dressed in her casual best, having a gala time and flipping her hair while wearing skating boots. Sharing the video, the Darr star wrote, "Today is the day to get your Happy On….and forever. Love you baby."

Take a look at the adorable post here:

Shah Rukh Khan never shies away from celebrating the victories of his children. Recently Suhana Khan took centre stage as one of the 4 new faces of cosmetic giant Maybelline. Reacting to her big gig, dad Shah Rukh Khan posted an adorable video of Suhana from the launch event as the track Pretty Woman from his film Kal Ho Naa Ho played in the backdrop. The superstar wrote in his caption: "Congratulations on Maybelline beta. Well dressed...well spoken...well done and if I may take some credit, well brought up! Love you my lil lady in red." Reacting to her father's post, Suhana Khan wrote in the comments section: "Awww love you! So cute." She dropped multiple hearts and kisses emojis in the comments.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's post here:

Last year, when the first look of Suhana's debut film The Archies was shared, dad Shah Rukh Khan wrote a heartwarming note that read: "And remember Suhana Khan, you are never going to be perfect....but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor...The brickbats and applause are not yours to keep...the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you...You have come a long way baby...but the road to people's hearts is unending...stride forth and make as many smiles as you can. Now let there be Light...Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor."

Take a look at the heartfelt post here:

Besides Suhana, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan are proud parents of Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. On the work front, Suhana will soon make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film will also star late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.