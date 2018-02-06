Shah Rukh Khan 'Came Across As Arrogant In Movies' To Zayn Malik - Until They Met

Highlights
- "Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas is a good Bollywood movie," said Zyan
- "Zayn Malik is extremely sweet," said Shah Rukh Khan
- Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Zero
Here's an excerpt from Zayn Malik's interview:
"Shah Rukh Khan always came across as slightly arrogant in the movies to me, but when I met him in real life, he was so nice," reveals our cover star @zayn in Elle's February issue.
Shah Rukh Khan had shared a selfie with Zayn Malik and the post instantly went viral. "This kid is so cool. May Allah bless him. Dinner time at the Asian Awards," he wrote on Twitter. Here's what Shah Rukh Khan had posted:
This kid is so cool. May Allah bless him. Dinner time at the Asian Awards. pic.twitter.com/l0gV12n0kv— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 17, 2015
Former One Direction member Zayn posed for his first Indian fashion magazine cover. In a candid interview, he spoke at length on his changed perceptions about the popular Bollywood actor. "Bollywood is so impeccable. If you ever get a chance to watch a good Bollywood movie, watch Devdas. Have you seen Devdas? It's got Shah Rukh Khan in it. You know who Shah Rukh Khan is?"
Take a look at some of Zayn's pictures from Elle's Instagram page:
"If you want a peaceful and intelligent solution to a problem, get a woman to solve it," says our cover star @zayn in Elle's February issue.
"I feel I'm in the control seat, like I'm doing my thing. I'm enjoying what I'm doing; so it's a bit different," says Elle's cover boy @zayn.
At the recent #AskSRK session on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan was informed about Zayn's interview and the former humbly replied, "He is extremely sweet. Made me a huge hit with my kids by doing a pic with me."
Here's what Shah Rukh Khan said:
He is extremely sweet. Made me a huge hit with my kids by doing a pic with me. https://t.co/t83VP5y03a— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 2, 2018
Zero is scheduled to release on December 21, 2018.