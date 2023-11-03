Weekend Binge: Celebrating Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Week With This Year's Smash Hits

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan. (courtesy: YouTube)

It is King Khan's birthday week and we can't keep calm. Shah Rukh Khan turned 58 on Thursday. From Dunki's first drop to a euphoric fan event, SRK had a blast. After a long hiatus, SRK made a blockbuster comeback with Pathaan. The film rewrote record books. While fans were still grooving to the peppy beats of Jhoome Jo Pathaan, SRK dropped the Jawan bomb. The Atlee film smashed all the records at the box office (worldwide). Both the films have earned over Rs 1,000 crore at the ticket window. The superstar is having a phenomenal year and there are no two ways to say that. Now, fans want him to sign off the year in typical SRK style. Oh yes, we are talking about Dunki. Everyone is waiting for the Rajkumar Hirani film, slated to release on Christmas. Things got all the more jazzed up with the first drop on SRK's birthday.

As we are celebrating SRK week, let us revisit all the roles he did this year.

Shah Rukh Khan in and as Pathaan - Prime Video

Shah Rukh Khan announced his arrival on the big screen with Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand film showed an action-packed avatar of the actor. He was furious. He was unflappable. He was unstoppable. He was Pathaan, a spy agent racing against time to save his country from a deadly attack.

Azad Rathore in Jawan - Netflix

“Jab main villain banta hoon na tab mere aage koi bhi hero tik nahi sakta.” This dialogue needs no introduction. Shah Rukh Khan's Azad carrying a bandage look inside a metro made our hearts do a somersault. Jawan, ever since its release, has been ruling every corner of the world. SRK's Azad was compared to ‘Robin Hood' in the film. Azad and his “girls” team up against the system but only for the well-being of the common man.

The second character played by Shah Rukh Khan is — Vikram Rathore. He is Azad's dad. Remember the now-iconic dialogue — “Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar." Together the two tackle the villain Kali (Vijay Sethupathi).

Hardy/Soldier in Dunki

Needless to say, the makers have left fans tossing and turning with excitement to watch Dunki. The first drop of the film shows SRK as a soldier walking in a deserted land. But it also revealed that the superstar will have a chirpy side as Hardy, who will do anything for his friends Manu (Taapsee Pannu), Sukhi (Vicky Kaushal) and his two others. TBH, we can't say enough how desperate we are to watch the film.

Wishing Shah Rukh Khan, a belated happy birthday.