Aadar-Alekha's Wedding: Pictures Of Shah Rukh Khan Attending The Wedding Go Viral

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani got married on February 21, 2025. The event was attended by the who's who of Bollywood including Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, and Neetu Kapoor.

Turns out, superstar Shah Rukh Khan also made an appearance at the wedding. While the actor did not pose for the paps, unseen photos of the superstar with the newlyweds are making the rounds online.

For the wedding day, Shah Rukh Khan, dressed in an all-black ensemble, he was seen interacting with Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani. He also posed for a picture with his wife Gauri Khan and Aadar Jain's parents — Manoj Jain and Rima Kapoor.

On Monday, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani shared their wedding photos on Instagram.

Alekha looked stunning in a traditional red lehenga, intricately embroidered with gold detailing, paired with heavy bridal jewellery. Her ensemble featured an elaborate necklace, matching earrings, and red bangles. She completed her bridal look with a red veil and a classic bridal bun adorned with flowers.

Aadar, on the other hand, complemented his bride in an ivory sherwani with intricate embroidery.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani began dating in 2023. The actor proposed to Alekha in September last year. The couple's roka ceremony took place, two months later, in November.

Aadar Jain is the son of Hindi cinema icon Raj Kapoor's daughter Rima Jain. He made his Bollywood debut with Qaidi Band in 2017 and was last seen in Hello Charlie.

Alekha Advani, on the other hand, is the founder of the wellness company Way Well.