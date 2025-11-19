Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Dancing To <i>O Oh Jaane Jaana</i> At A Delhi Wedding Breaks The Internet. Watch Video

Every time the Khans come together, their pictures and videos inevitably set the Internet abuzz. This time, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were spotted at a wedding in Delhi. The duo entertained guests as they shook a leg to Salman's hit song O Oh Jaane Jaana. The videos soon surfaced online and went viral.

The video received a lot of love online, as Shah Rukh Khan was seen matching his steps with Salman Khan. The two even shared a warm hug.

Earlier this year, Salman Khan unveiled the look of his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The motion poster shows Salman Khan with bloodstains on his face and sporting a moustache in the film.

Salman is said to be portraying Colonel B. Santosh Babu, the commendable officer who led the 16 Bihar Regiment during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash with Chinese troops. The clash, which took place on 15-16 June 2020, resulted in casualties on both sides. It marked the first fatalities in the Sino-Indian border conflict in nearly 45 years.

The film's plot highlights one of India's most brutal battles-fought without a single bullet being fired. The first glimpse captured the patriotic essence of a battle fought over 15,000 feet above sea level. The story is based on India's Most Fearless 3 by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.

As for Shah Rukh Khan, on his 60th birthday, his upcoming film King was officially announced.

The title reveal for King served as a tribute to Shah Rukh Khan's unmatched legacy-a special gift from Siddharth Anand to fans on the actor's birthday. The teaser featured SRK in a powerful avatar, introduced with the line, "Sau deshon mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam" - KING.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is set to release in 2026.