Shah Rukh Khan And His 'Biggest Fan' Rajkummar Rao Nailed This Stree Dialogue Together

Rajkummar and SRK in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: rajkummar_rao )

Highlights "There's is no one like you SRK Sir," wrote Rajkummar Rao "You've inspired me to become an actor," he added Rajkummar's video has over 5 lakh likes on Instagram

Rajkummar Rao is a self-confessed Shah Rukh Khan fan and on Sunday, the 35-year-old actor shared his big fan boy moment on his Instagram profile. Rajkummar Rao posted a video, featuring SRK, in which the Baadshah actor could be seen repeating Rajkummar Rao's dialogue "Vicky, please" from his 2018 horror-comedy Stree. An excited Rajkummar Rao captioned his video: "Since childhood I've been saying his dialogues. What a wonderful feeling when he decides to say my dialogue this time. There's is no one like you SRK Sir. You've inspired me to become an actor. Biggest fan ever."

Check out Rajkummar Rao's video here:

Rajkummar Rao has expressed his admiration for SRK on several occasions. Last year, the Shahid actor, in a Humans of Bombay post, talked about how the superstar gave him "hope" to become an actor. Growing up, I was fascinated with Shah Rukh Sir - I used to stare at his posters and often think that if an outsider could make it as big as him, then maybe there was hope for me," read an excerpt from his post.

Take a look at the post here :

Rajkummar Rao has featured in films such as Kai Po Che!, Queen, Gangs Of Wasseypur 2 and Newton among many others. The actor was last seen in Made In China, co-starring Mouni Roy and Boman Irani. The actor will next be seen in Roohi Afza, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Hansal Mehta's Turram Khan, alongside Nushrat Bharucha. He also has Netflix's adaptation of The White Tiger, co-starring Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly been approached for playing the antagonist in the Hindi adaptation of the Quentin Tarantino-directed Kill Bill. The actor has not announced his upcoming projects as of now. He recently produced Netflix's web-series Bard Of Blood, co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Kirti Kulhari.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.