Shah Rukh And Salman Khan Revisit 'Fond Memories,' Watch Karan Arjun Together

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan watching Karan Arjun together is the best thing you will see today. On Sunday afternoon, Salman Khan shared a video from one of his catching up sessions with Shah Rukh on social media and captioned it "Karan + Arjun... fond memories." The video starts with Yeh Bandhan Toh from 1995's Karan Arjun playing on television and then the camera switches to show that the audience includes Salman and Shah Rukh, who famously co-starred in the action thriller in the titular roles. In the video, Salman stands with his arm around Shah Rukh, who simply can't stop smiling while reliving old memories. The two Khans played brothers in the Rakesh Roshan-directed film, who were killed and then reunited in their next life to avenge their death. Rakhee was cast as their onscreen mother and the cast also included Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni and Amrish Puri.

The Karan Arjun duo were spotted in another viral video recently, in which they can be seen singing the song Pyaar Hamein Kis Mod Pe Le Aaya from 1982 film Satte Pe Satta (starring Amitabh Bachchan). When exactly the video was made remains unsure as Shah Rukh was not part of Salman Khan's birthday party in Panvel last week.

Shah Rukh Khan recently joined Salman Khan on stage for an episode of Bigg Boss 12to promote his film Zero and shared a picture to say: "Bhai ne phir Jiyra Chakna Choor kar diya. Thank you Big Boss and Salman Khan for a great evening starting with Zero love you all." Salman features in a cameo in Shah Rukh's Zero - he makes an appearance in the song Issaqbaazi.

Bhai ne Phir Jiyra Chakna Choor kar diya. Thank u Big Boss & @BeingSalmanKhan for a great evening starting with #Zero love you all. pic.twitter.com/Ch2lNFMI5p — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 14, 2018

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero while Salman has Bharat and Dabangg 3 in the pipeline.