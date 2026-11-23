Pakistani singer Shafqat Amanat Ali has spoken about his battle with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, revealing that the illness kept him away from the stage and confined to bed for an entire year.

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The singer, widely recognised in India for his song Mitwa from Shah Rukh Khan's 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, shared details of his health struggles during a press conference in Karachi.

He also revealed that he had chosen to keep his diagnosis private while he and his family focused on his treatment.

Speaking about the difficult period, Ali said, "I've had a bad episode. It was something that shook me, my family, friends and fans. We were hiding it from some of our friends, busy taking care of the problem I had. The problem I had was... it was multiple myeloma. It was very bad. I was struggling with it," as quoted by Dawn.

The 61-year-old singer further shared that he has recovered from the illness but continues to undergo weekly maintenance therapy. He explained that the treatment involves a mild form of chemotherapy and that stem cell therapy is still pending.

"I was on bed rest for one full year. I still have to go through stem cell therapy, and till I get that treatment done, I am on maintenance therapy, which is a very mild type of chemo that I still go through every week. But I am cured," Ali said.

Reflecting on the impact of his illness on his professional life, the singer spoke about how difficult it was to remain away from performing. He said that being unable to work was particularly challenging for him as an artist.

"It was a little difficult to stay in bed. Artists need to perform. We don't feel good when we don't work. I had no other choice. As soon as my chemo ended, I did a show in Lahore. It was difficult. But we pulled it off. Since then, we have been performing," he added.

Shafqat Amanat Ali's Upcoming Performances

Ali is gradually returning to live performances following his recovery. The singer is scheduled to perform at Karachi's Beach Luxury Hotel on November 28. He also has upcoming shows planned in Islamabad and Lahore.

Apart from Mitwa, Ali has contributed to several popular Bollywood soundtracks over the years. His songs include Yeh Honsla from Dor, Tere Naina from My Name Is Khan, Dildaara from Ra.One, Bin Tere from I Hate Luv Storys, Phir Le Aya Dil from Barfi! and Teri Jhuki Nazar from Murder 3.