Shabana Azmi Reveals Niece Tabu Teases Her About Kiss With Dharmendra In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in a still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shabana Azmi won the Best Supporting Actress trophy for her role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani at the 69th Filmfare Awards. In a recent interview with Zoom, the veteran actress revealed that her niece and actress Tabu often jokingly teases her about the screen kiss with Dharmendra in the film. "Tabu, jo meri niece hai, itni shaitan hai. Vo kehti hai aapne hila ke rakh diya industry. Ab sab aapki age ki ladkiyaan keh rahi hai ke kiss hogi toh hum karenge (Tabu is so naughty, she teases me that I created a huge stir within the industry. She says now all the actresses of my age are saying they would do a film if there's a kissing scene in it)," Shabana Azmi said.

Film veterans Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi trended a great deal for their viral kissing scene in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. At the film's success bash last year, Dharmendra spoke about the scene and he said, "Yeh toh mere baayen haath ka khel hai (this was such an easy task for me). Bohut maza aaya (I had a lot of fun)." He added, "Jab jab mauka milta hai, chhakka maar deta hoon (whenever I get an opportunity, I make full use of it)."

The film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar, featured Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles and Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Namit Das, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog and Anjali Anand in supporting roles. The film was a hit at the box office. Alia Bhatt also won a Filmfare Award in the Best Actress (Popular) category for her role in the film.