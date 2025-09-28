Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco Relationship Timeline: Secret Dating, Engagement And Now Married

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are now married. The ceremony took place in California on Saturday, September 27. Selena confirmed the news through an Instagram post that included several photographs and short clips from the wedding. The post carried a brief caption: "9.27.25."

As Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco step into married life, here's a quick look back at their relationship journey:

2015 – First time working together

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco first teamed up on her album Revival. Benny produced a few tracks, including the hit single Same Old Love. At the time, it was strictly professional, but it laid the foundation for something that would circle back years later.

2019 – Another collaboration

The duo reunited for I Can't Get Enough with J Balvin and Tainy. The reggaeton track and its fun music video showed off their creative flow. It was light, easy, and catchy – almost a teaser of how natural they were together.

June 2023 – Things quietly turn romantic

In June 2023, Selena Gomez reportedly started dating Benny Blanco. They kept it low-key, away from headlines, giving themselves space to grow as a couple before sharing it with the world.

October 2023 – Supporting each other in public

According to a report by Vogue, Benny Blanco attended the inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit in October 2023. He was spotted cheering and bidding during the fundraiser. Around the same time, Selena supported him by promoting his cookbook on her Instagram Stories. It was subtle, but the signs were there.

December 2023 – Selena Gomez makes it Instagram official

By December, Selena Gomez was ready to let people in. She began soft-launching the relationship on Stories – first with a selfie leaning against Benny's chest, then with a 14-carat diamond “B” ring on her finger.

January–February 2024 – First outings and first tributes

The couple stepped out together at a Lakers game in January 2024, their first real public outing. In February, Selena shared her first full gallery dedicated to Benny with the caption “My bes fwend.”

Later that month, Selena spoke to Zane Lowe about the relationship, saying, “Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone who respects you… But I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel, and it's been really lovely.”

October–November 2024 – Halloween costumes

For Halloween, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco went all in with a couples' costume: Alice in Wonderland and the Mad Hatter.

A month later, Benny was named one of People's “Sexiest Men Alive,” and Selena couldn't hold back her pride. “That's my man!” she said during a sit-down interview with CBS Sunday Morning. She called him her best friend and said she felt “really, really lucky.”

December 2024 – Engagement news

By the end of the year, Selena and Benny were engaged. She showed off a marquise diamond ring, while Benny commented under her post, “Hey wait… that's my wife.”

September 2025 – Wedding in California

On September 27, 2025, Selena and Benny got married. In the carousel post shared by the singer on Instagram, we could spot a bouquet of white flowers, their rings, and the couple sharing quiet moments together.

From their first studio session in 2015 to exchanging vows a decade later, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's journey is an inspiration to all lovebirds.