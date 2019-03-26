Seen Varun Dhawan's Special Post For 'Daddy No 1' David Dhawan?

Varun Dhawan treated his Instafam to this picture. (Image courtesy: varundvn)

David Dhawan might be a social media recluse but the filmmaker frequently features on his son Varun Dhawan's Instagram post and the actor's latest Instagram post is not an exception. On Wednesday, the 31-year-old actor shared an adorable picture on his Instagram profile, in which his filmmaker father David Dhawan can be seen posing with a life-size poster of Varun. The picture is undoubtedly super cute but it wouldn't be wrong to say that it was Varun's caption on the post that won our hearts. Varun captioned the picture in David Dhawan's signature style and wrote: "Daddy No 1." For those who don't know, David Dhawan has directed films like Coolie No 1, Biwi No 1, Hero No 1, Jodi No 1 and Shaadi No 1.

Varun Dhawan's post garnered a lot of love from fans and over 5 lakh likes within a few hours. Bollywood stars too loved Varun's post and left several comments. Rhea Kapoor wrote: "This is the cutest," while Shilpa Shetty wrote: "Such a proud daddy." Kiara Advani, who shared screen space with Varun in Kalank's song First Class made several heart emojis.

Check out Varun Dhawan's post here:

We love it when David Dhawan makes appearances on Varun's Instagram profile. Here are some of our favourite moments:

How can we forget the Kalank actor's special birthday post for his father, the one that also featured Govinda. ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is currently busy with the promotional duties of Kalank, in which he co-stars with Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. Varun Dhawan also has Street Dancer 3D in the pipeline.

