Seen This New Pic Of Priyanka Chopra From The Wedding Festivities Yet?

Priyanka Chopra with her manager Anjula Acharia (Image courtesy anjula_acharia)

On Friday, Priyanka Chopra's manager Anjula Acharia treated us to a new picture of the actress, which is from her wedding festivities. Priyanka can be seen pouting in the selfie, which also features Anjula Acharia. Priyanka Chopra's swag is next level and the picture is proof. Priyanka was dressed in what appears to be a white kaftan, festooned with kundan jewellery. Anjula Acharia accompanied the picture with hashtag "#Preciousmoments", "#choprajonaswedding" and "#mrandmrsjonas". Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' big fat wedding festivities were for three days held in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. The couple had a Christian ceremony on December 1 while the traditional Hindu wedding took place on December 2.

Following their wedding festivities in Jodhpur, the couple hosted a reception in New Delhi, which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Thursday, Priyanka Chopra added Nick Jonas' surname to hers on Instagram. The actress' Instagram name is now "Priyanka Chopra Jonas".

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared glimpses from their wedding ceremonies earlier this week. While Nick captioned the photos as, "Happiest day of my life," Priyanka had written, "And forever starts now."

On Thursday, Nick Jonas' brother Joe welcomed Priyanka Chopra to the family with an adorable note on Instagram. "Super married! I love you both! Welcome to the family, Pri. Congratulations! My face hurts from all the smiling this week."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently working on The Sky Is Pink, her film with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim, which is being directed by Shonali Bose.

