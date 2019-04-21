Seen Karisma Kapoor's Selfie With Her 'Favourite' Girls Kareena And Samiera?

Karisma Kapoor with Kareena and Samiera. (Image courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

We love Karisma Kapoor's latest Instagram. Why, you ask? Well it features the actress along with her sister Kareena Kapoor, and her daughter Samiera Kapoor. In the picture, the trio can be seen happily posing for the camera and we must tell you that they look adorable. Karisma can be seen dressed in a striped kurta and can be seen sporting sunglasses. Kareena, dressed in a white outfit, looks pretty with minimal make-up and Samiera can be seen wearing a white t-shirt in the picture. The picture received lots of love from fans on Instagram and over 1 lakh likes. Designer Manish Malhotra, who happens to be a close friend of the Kapoor sisters left a heart and a like emoji in the comments section.

Check out Karisma Kapoor's post here:

On Saturday, Karisma shared a picture from her mother Babita's birthday celebrations. The picture featured Babita along with Karisma and her kids- Samiera and Kiaan Raj Kapoor. That's not, we also got a glimpse of Taimur curled up in Kareena Kapoor's arms. "Birthday special. #family #happybirthdaymom," read the caption on Karisma's post.

ICYMI, here's the post we are talking about:

Karisma Kapoor's Instagram profile is full of pictures with her family members. Earlier this week, the Biwi No 1 actress shared a stunning picture of herself along with her sister Kareena and she captioned it: Sibling's Day everyday."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Veere Di Wedding, co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. She will next be seen in Good News, alongside Akshay Kumar, Kiara Adavani and Diljit Dosanjh.

