On Babita's Birthday, Karisma And Kareena Kapoor Pack Up With Kids For Holiday

Karisma Kapoor shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "Birthday special!" Karisma captioned the post Saif Ali Khan was not a part of the holiday group Karisma also shared a throwback photo of Babita to wish her

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor appear to be on a vacation with their mother Babita to celebrate her birthday. Kareena's son Taimur Ali Khan and Karisma's children Samaira and Kiaan also accompanied them to the trip. Karisma shared a picture of the holiday group on Instagram and wrote: "Birthday special! #family #happybirthdaymom." Instagram users posted birthday wishes for Babita in the comments section. Kareena was dressed in a suit with Taimur cradled in her arms while Karisma looked chic in a striped suit. Kiaan hugged his mother while Samaira stood close to her aunt. Babita took the centrestage in the photo.

Check out Karisma Kapoor's post:

Karisma is the elder of Babita and Randhir Kapoor's two daughters. Kareena, like her sibling and parents, is an actor. She is married to actor Saif Ali Khan and they are parents to Taimur Ali Khan. Karisma was married to businessman Sanjay Kapur and Samaira and Kiaan hare their children.

Earlier in the day, Karisma also shared a throwback photo of Babita and wrote: "Happy birthday, Mom. We love you the most. Thank you for always reminding me that our fans are most precious. Back in the day, actors would personally autograph pictures of themselves and send it as a reply to all their fan letters. It was a personal gesture to reciprocate the love and blessings that were sent via fan mail. Non digital age."

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is currently busy with work-in-progress film Good News, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Kareena has also signed up for Karan Johar's Takht. Karisma Kapoor, who features in several advertisements, hasn't decided on her comeback to films yet.

