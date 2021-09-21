'See You At The Console': On 'Fireball' Kareena Kapoor's Birthday, An Epic Wish From 'DJ Doll' Amrita Arora

Amrita Arora shared this photo. (Image courtesy: amuaroraofficial)

Happy birthday, Kareena Kapoor. The actress is celebrating her 41st birthday with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their two sons in the Maldives. On her special day, her BFF and actress Amrita Arora posted a stunning photo of themselves on Instagram and accompanied it with an epic caption. Calling Kareena Kapoor a "DJ doll" and "fireball," Amrita Arora hilariously wrote: "My ride or die, ying to my yang, goblet to my wine. l love you girl, have the best day and year our fireball" and added, "See you at the console, love DJ Doll."

Kareena and Amrita Arora have worked together in films like Golmaal Returns and Kambakkht Ishq.

See Amrita Arora's birthday post for Kareena Kapoor here:

Kareena Kapoor is holidaying in the Maldives with her family. She flew to the beach destination to celebrate her birthday there last week. For the past few days, Kareena has been sharing glimpses of her vacation on her Instagram stories. Check them out here:

Kareena Kapoor, who has featured in films like Aitraaz, Kurbaan, Talaash, Asoka, Bodyguard, Ra.One, Tashan, Good Newwz, 3 Idiots, Heroine and Jab We Met, was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which also featured late actor Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal. Her next films are Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. She co-stars with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Amrita Arora made her Bollywood debut with the 2002 film Kitne Door Kitne Paas, co-starring Fardeen Khan. She has featured in films like Ek Aur Ek Gyarah, Hello, Golmaal Returns and Kambakkht Ishq, among others.