Watch: Scooter Braun, Sydney Sweeney Almost Run Into Nemesis Taylor Swift At Knicks Finals Game

Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney turned heads at Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night. The couple attended the showdown between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden. Their appearance drew extra attention as Braun's longtime rival, Taylor Swift, was also in attendance.

Swift watched the game alongside close friends Este and Alana Haim. The singer, sporting a blue shirt emblazoned with the words “Stevie Knicks,” was seen courtside at the game.

In a video shared by Page Six on Instagram, Braun and Sweeney were seated just three rows behind the pop superstar, with a barricade separating the two parties.

Earlier in the day, Braun shared a photo from Madison Square Garden on his Instagram Stories, posing with a group that included his father. “Game 4 at THE GARDEN,” he captioned the post.

Following the game, Sweeney gave fans a glimpse into their sweet moment. She shared a mushy picture with Scooter Braun, where he is seen giving a peck on her cheek. “Best game ever,” she wrote alongside the image.

Braun, 44, is a lifelong Knicks supporter and has frequently dropped videos of him excitedly cheering on the team during their playoff run on social media.

Swift, meanwhile, has long been associated with the Knicks. Last month, she attended a Knicks-Cleveland Cavaliers game with fiancé Travis Kelce, and fans have often pointed out her history of wearing Knicks merchandise. She has previously posed with former players including Amar'e Stoudemire and Carmelo Anthony.

Scooter Braun And Taylor Swift's Feud

The courtside encounter comes just weeks after Braun revisited his highly publicized feud with Swift during an appearance on the “Second Thought” podcast.

The dispute dates back to 2019 when Braun acquired the masters for Swift's first six albums (“Taylor Swift,” “Fearless,” “Speak Now,” “Red,” “1989” and “Reputation”) from Big Machine Records without her approval. Swift publicly criticized the deal at the time, accusing Braun of years of bullying through his associations with former clients Justin Bieber and Kanye West.

Speaking on the podcast, the music executive claimed he barely knew the global pop star before the drama exploded.

“I don't know Taylor Swift. I think I've met her in my life three times,” he said. “I have never had a substantial conversation with her in my life.”

Braun claimed Swift once invited him to a private party and that she told him she had “the utmost respect” for him, but their interactions were limited to brief encounters.

“But that was really the extent of our interactions,” he said, adding, “I will never truly understand that situation to this day. I wish her nothing but the best.”

Braun also addressed what he called a major misconception surrounding the controversy.

“I think there's this big misconception that we knew each other and had this feud and I managed her for years,” the record executive explained. “People are usually shocked to find out that I legitimately don't know her.”

Who Else Attended The Match?

The game also attracted a host of celebrity attendees, including Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, Hailey Bieber, Mariska Hargitay, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Jimmy Fallon, Victor Cruz, Kevin Jonas, as well as Knicks regulars Ben Stiller and Spike Lee.