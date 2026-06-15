Scooter Braun Declares Love For Sydney Sweeney After NBA Finals Victory

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun made a rare public appearance together at the NBA Finals. The pair was spotted in the crowd in Texas as they watched the New York Knicks celebrate a historic championship victory against the San Antonio Spurs.

Their appearance became a talking point among fans, but the attention did not stop there. After the game, Braun was seen celebrating aboard a private jet with friends. During the gathering, he made a sweet toast for Sweeney, while praising both her and her family. He also joked about the luck she brings to New York sports teams.

In a video shared by music entrepreneur Steve Rifkind, Scooter Braun can be heard saying, “Syd, I love you and your family so much. You are the greatest good luck charm for a New York Knicks and Jets fan in history. The Jets could win the Super Bowl, I don't know.”

Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney were first linked in June 2025 after they were seen spending time together in Italy. In May this year, Sweeney confirmed their relationship on Instagram by posting photos and videos of the pair together at the Stagecoach music festival.

In April, a source told US Weekly that Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney's relationship had become much more serious than many people initially expected. According to the insider, some people around them believed the romance might be short, but the couple became closer and were committed to each other.

The source also said that Sweeney values Braun's support and enjoys getting his thoughts on the projects she is working on. Braun is reportedly very interested in her career and wants to see her succeed.