Scarlett Johansson Rejects Studio's Request To Join Instagram For <i>Jurassic World</i> Release

Scarlett Johansson is not on Instagram, and it seems that the Hollywood star has no interest in joining the social media platform anytime soon.

Speaking to InStyle magazine for a new cover story, the Oscar nominee revealed that her Jurassic World Rebirth studio recently asked her about whether or not she would join Instagram to help promote the summer blockbuster. And her answer was "no", Variety reported.

"I mean, even today, I got an email from Universal [Pictures], and they're like, 'Hey, would you consider joining Instagram in tandem with the release of Jurassic World: Rebirth?" Johansson said. "I get a lot of pressure to join social media. [It does make me think]... is there a way where I could do this and stay true to who I am? It didn't feel like I could."

"The work that I put out there is all based in truth. That's the key ingredient," she added. "So if I was a person who really enjoyed social media, then I could totally get on the bandwagon. But I'm not. And I think the film will do fine."

Johansson is headlining Jurassic World Rebirth alongside Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey.

