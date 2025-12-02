Scarlett Johansson Defends Supporting Woody Allen: "It's Important To Stand Up For What You Believe In"

Scarlett Johansson has once again voiced her support for filmmaker Woody Allen amid sexual abuse allegations made against him by his stepdaughter, Dylan Farrow. The actress doubled down on her belief in his innocence and claimed that standing by her convictions matters more to her than public pressure.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Scarlett addressed any potential backlash she may have faced for supporting Woody Allen. The Marvel star said that it was “hard to know” whether she had lost any friends for defending the filmmaker. “You never know what the domino effect is, exactly. But my mom always encouraged me to be myself, [to see] that it's important to have integrity, and stand up for what you believe in,” she added.

Scarlett further stated, “At the same time, I think it's also important to know when it's not your turn. I don't mean that you should silence yourself. I mean, sometimes it's just not your time. And that's something I've understood more as I've matured.”

Scarlett Johansson is one of the few prominent Hollywood actors who have publicly expressed support for Woody Allen. The filmmaker has consistently denied the allegations, which first surfaced in 1992 and gained renewed attention during the #MeToo movement. Following an investigation, New York authorities decided not to pursue the case further.

In a 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Scarlett had admitted her admiration for Woody Allen. The actress said, "I love Woody. I believe him, and I would work with him anytime."

She also recalled how frequently she met him. “I see Woody whenever I can, and I have had a lot of conversations with him about it. I have been very direct with him, and he's very direct with me. He maintains his innocence, and I believe him," she said.

Scarlett Johansson has worked with Woody Allen in three movies: Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008), Scoop (2006) and Match Point (2005).