Scarlett Johansson On Her Viral Kiss With Jonathan Bailey: "He Is A Lovable Guy, What Can I Say?"

A few days after Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey's viral red carpet kiss, the actress opened up about how the internet reacted to it.

Not once, but the Jurassic World Rebirth co-stars were seen giving a peck to each other on their lips, twice. The first was at the London premiere of their film, followed by the New York screening. Scarlett Johansson broke her silence on the same as she said, "He is a lovable guy, what can I say?"

What's Happening

Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson along with cast mates Maharshar Ali and Rupert Friend were seen attending the London and New York premiere of their film Jurassic World Rebirth recently.

Social media went berserk when Scarlett Johansson rushed to embrace her co-star Jonathan Bailey at both screenings and gave a 'friendly kiss' to him on his lips.

Scarlett Johansson has reacted to the same now, while in conversation with Today host Craig Melvin.

She said, "He's a lovable guy, what can I say? I don't know, we're friendly people."

Answering whether the internet's reaction was surprising to her, the actress said, "Nothing surprises me, you know what I mean? Nothing surprises me these days. But yeah, I've got a lot of love to give, what can I say?"

About Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey

Scarlett Johansson and Saturday Night Live star Colin host have been married since 2020. She has a 3-year-old son, Cosmo with Colin, and a 10-year-old daughter, Rose, with her ex-husband, Romain Dauriac

On the other hand, Jonathan Bailey came out as gay in 2018 but refused to go into too much detail about his partner.

About Jurassic World Rebirth

The story is about Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), who along with her team of talented operatives, journeys to the most dangerous place on Earth. This place is an island research facility for the very original Jurassic Park. Their mission is to collect genetic materials from dinosaurs, which can help in providing life-saving benefits to mankind. While on this adventure, they discover astonishing details about the world that have been buried for the longest time.

In A Nutshell

Scarlett Johansson spoke about her viral kiss with Jonathan Bailey at the premiere of her upcoming film Jurassic World Rebirth. She reacted calmly to the internet's response to it by saying that she just has a lot of love to give.

