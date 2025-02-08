NewJeans Members Rebrand As NJZ, A Fresh Start For The Group

K-pop fans, brace yourselves – NewJeans is officially starting fresh with a brand-new name: NJZ. The five-member girl group – featuring Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein – is set to kick off this new era with an exciting performance at Complex Live during ComplexCon Hong Kong 2025. The event marks their first official event under their rebranded identity.

"This will be the first new activity after NJZ changes its name," announced the event organizers in a press release, as quoted by Korea JoongAng Daily.

NJZ members are also super excited about their new name and the upcoming concert. Minji said, "We are so excited to be able to go on stage and show a new side of ourselves.”

She continued, "This performance will be so important for us. We hope this will be the chance to let the fans from around the world hear the music that we've been dying to show so far."

ComplexCon Hong Kong is set to take place from March 21 to 23 at the Hong Kong Asia World-Expo. While NJZ's exact performance date remains under wraps, the lineup is stacked with other top Korean artists, including Zico, B.I, Sik-K, Changmo and Lil Moshpit.

For those eager to catch NJZ live, ticket sales kick off on Feb 10 at 4 p.m. HKT for HSBC credit card and HSBC Mastercard debit cardholders via Cityline. General sales open on Feb. 12 at 4 p.m. across platforms Cityline, Maoyan, Ctrip and Trip.com.

NJZ was formed in 2022. The South Korean band is known for their "girl next door" image and a musical style reminiscent of the 1990s and 2000s. They are popular for hits like Attention, Hype Boy, Cookie, Super Shy, Cool with You, OMG, Ditto and How Sweet.