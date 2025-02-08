At Brother Siddharth's Wedding, <i>Baraatis</i> Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Dance To <i>Desi Girl</i>

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth married his longtime girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya on Friday (February 7). Several photos from the baraat have been doing the rounds on social media.

In one of the videos, baraatis Priyanka and her singer-husband Nick Jonas can be seen grooving to the actress' hit song Desi Girl from the film Dostana.

The actress looked every bit stunning in an icy-blue lehenga paired with statement jewellery. She was all smiles while dancing energetically during the baraat.

In another clip, Priyanka is seen helping her sister-in-law Neelam with her dupatta as the bride made her grand entry.

Earlier, the actress shared snippets from the Haldi and Mata Ki Chowki ceremonies, where she was joined by her daughter, Malti Marie and her in-laws. Nick Jonas, Priyanka's husband, also made it to Mumbai in time for the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies.

In an earlier interview with Harper's Bazaar India, Priyanka revealed that Siddharth met Neelam through an online dating app she had invested in. She shared, "We took it (the app) to India, which was cool because my brother met his fiance on the app. For once, he was grateful for something I did! They're so cute. I love love."