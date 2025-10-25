Satish Shah's Last Post On X Was A Tribute To Shammi Kapoor, Who Died Of Kidney Failure In 2011

Veteran actor Satish Shah, best known for his work in films like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and the popular sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, died in Mumbai on Saturday. He was 74.

In a tragic coincidence, Shah's last post on X (formerly Twitter) was a tribute to Shammi Kapoor, who also died of kidney failure in 2011.

Sharing a picture with Govinda and the late actor, he wrote, "Happy B'day dearest Shammi ji. You are always around me".

Happy B'day dearest Shammi ji. You are always around for me. pic.twitter.com/MHRinPl6ul — satish shah🇮🇳 (@sats45) October 24, 2025

The post is now being resurfaced on social media as fans and colleagues recall his long association with Hindi cinema.

Background

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news of Satish Shah's death to NDTV.

He said, "With a heavy heart, I want to say that our friend and a very good actor, Satish Shah, died around 2:30 pm today due to kidney failure. His health deteriorated while he was at home, and he was taken to the hospital immediately. Sadly, he couldn't survive. His cremation will take place today. It's a very big loss for the industry. I have worked with him on many projects. I was coming back from Piyush Pandey's last rites when my family informed me about Satish's passing."

Satish Shah is survived by his wife, designer Madhu Shah.

Shah made his film debut in 1978 with Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan. He gained wider attention for his role as Municipal Commissioner D'Mello in the 1983 satire Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro.

Throughout his film career, he has appeared in more than 250 movies, including Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), and Om Shanti Om (2007).

On television, he became widely known through the 1984 sitcom Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, in which he played a different character in each of its 55 episodes.

He later appeared in several popular series, including Filmy Chakkar (1995) and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai (2004), where his portrayal of Indravadhan Sarabhai earned significant appreciation. His pairing with Ratna Pathak Shah in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Filmy Chakkar was also well received.

In addition to acting, he has been associated with comedy-based reality programming, including serving as a judge on Comedy Circus.

His last film appearance was in Sajid Khan's Humshakals (2014), which starred Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Ram Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia, Esha Gupta and Bipasha Basu.

