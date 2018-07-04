Saroj Ka Rishta: Shahid Kapoor's Sister Sanah Kapur's Shaandaar Return

Sanah Kapur plays the titular Saroj in the Abhishek Saxena-directed film

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 04, 2018 13:45 IST
Sanah kapur on the sets of Shaandaar. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sanah said she took a break to "improve as an actor"
  2. Saroj Ka Rishta will go on floors this month
  3. The film talks about body-shaming issues

After a short role in Shaandaar, Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah Kapur (daughter of Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak) is all set for her second film Saroj Ka Rishta, in which she plays the titular Saroj. Like Shaandaar, the Abhishek Saxena-directed film is set against the backdrop of a wedding and it talks about body-shaming issues while it simultaneously revolves around a father-daughter relationship. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror about his film, Abhishek said: "I have noticed that body-shaming doesn't happen only with those who are on the heavier side, but also with thin people. The idea germinated from there. The film essentially revolves around a father-daughter relationship with Kumud Mishra and Sana at the centre."

Take a look at the announcement teaser of Saroj Ka Rishta:
 

 


Abhishek told Mumbai Mirror that he wanted to cast Sanah in the lead role after watching Shaandaar but the actress said that she wanted to take time off to polish her acting skills. "I took a year to concentrate on theatre to help myself improve as an actor while looking for a script that I wanted to be a part of," she said.

Abhishek Sharma, the director of Phullu, another film inspired by the story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, told Mumbai Mirror that Sanah is like the Saroj of his film IRL. "Her character shares a fabulous relationship with her father who is worried about being separated from her when she gets married and insists that she find a man who can stay with them," he said.

Saroj Ka Rishta goes on floor later this month.

 

