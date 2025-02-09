Shahid Kapoor's Step Sister Sanah Kapur Shares Her "Vacation Photo Dump"

Remember the bride from Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 2015 film Shaandaar? Sanah Kapur, the daughter of veteran actress Supriya Pathak, recently treated her fans to glimpses of her family vacation in Goa.

Sanah posted a series of images with her family members on Instagram with the caption, "Weathering the waves together....here comes a vacation photo dump."

In the images, Sanah and her mother Surpiya and father Pankaj are seen striking poses together. In one of the photos, Sanah is also twinning with her mother. A few other shots show Sanah sitting and posing with her family members.

Check out the photos here:

Last month, Sanah posted a heartwarming birthday wish for her mom's 64th birthday. The actress wrote, "When it's your Super Mom's birthday and she is life..."

Not just that, Sanah also posted a heartfelt video for her mom,

In the video, she said, "Hi guys, it was my mom's birthday, and for that, I wanted to do a video about things that maybe people really don't know about my mom which are amazing. Just two things for this time."

"Firstly, this is for all those kids that when I was young would tease me and feel bad for me because they would be like 'Oh, your mom is Hansa, unko to kuch karna ata hi nahi hai, vo to khana bhi nahi banati hai,'" she continued.

"For your information, no one cooks better food than my mother. Mom can make everything, western, Indian, Punjabi, Gujarati, South Indian, everything, and it is brilliant. So when my mom says, "Khana khake jana' she actually means it because the food, it's yummy," Sanah said in conclusion.

Sanah Kapur made her acting debut with the 2015 film Shaandaar. She also made her small screen debut with a guest appearance on the show Comedy Ka Rocket.



