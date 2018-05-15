Shahid Kapoor's Sister Sanah On Body Shaming: 'No One Has The Right To Humiliate'

A still from the film Shaandaar (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah Kapur opposed body shaming "I am ready to change my weight," said Sanah Kapur Sanah will be next seen in Khajoor Pe Atke

Actor Sanah Kapur, who was last seen in 2015 film, is all set to hit the silver screen with her second Bollywood film. While interacting with IANS, the actress opened up about body shaming, her love for theatre and why she was away from the industry for a brief span. Sanah, who strongly opposed body shaming, said that no one has the right to shame or humiliate on basis of one's appearance. She also mentioned that she is ready to get into any shape according to the requirement of the role. "One of the reasons why I took up the filmwas to express my opinion on body shaming. We all have different body types and no one has the right to shame or humiliate the other person based on appearance. It affects our confidence," the actress told IANS.The actress last featured inwith step brother Shahid Kapur, in which she played the role of an overweight bride. The actress had put on extra kilos to play her on screen character. Sanah also co-starred with Alia Bhatt inIn her interaction, the actress mentioned that ''mainstream'' Bollywood celebrates a certain 'body type' but as an actor she is ready to get into any shape according to her script's demand. She added: "As a performer, I see my body like an instrument which needs to be tuned as per the requirement. But in real life, I know I have a broad structure and I am extremely comfortable with that."The actress went dormant for a span of two years after her debut movie. Sanah explaining her absence from the industry and said, "I got that film just after finishing my graduation. So it was too early for me to decide anything. I finished my MA degree. And I always wanted to do theatre. I love stage as much I love the camera. Now that my new film is releasing and another is in pipeline, I am back on the set. As an actress, both the mediums fascinate me."also stars Manoj Pahwa, Vinay Pathak, Dolly Ahluwalia, Seema Pahwa and Suneeta Sengupta. The film is scheduled for May 18 release.(With inputs from IANS)

For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.