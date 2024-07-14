Sarfira Box Office Collection Day 2: Progress Report On Akshay Kumar And Radhikka Madan's Film

Image posted on X.(courtesy: rohitjswl01)

Safira starring Akshay Kumar which released in theatres on Friday, earned around ₹ 4.25 crore India net on its second day after having a slow start on its first day. According to Sacnilk.com, Sarfira had an overall 21.76% Hindi Occupancy on July 13. Sarfira is the Hindi remake of the 2021 National Award winning Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya in the lead role. The film clashed with Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 at the box office. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Radhikka Madan, Seema Biswas, R. Sarath Kumar, Saurabh Goyal, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian, Irawati Harshe Mayadev, Anil Charanjeett, Prakash Belawadi, Rahul Vohra.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's Sarfira got the biggest shout out from Suriya and Jyotika. Suriya shared pictures with Akshay Kumar and the cast of the film and he wrote in an Instagram post, "Sarfira will always be an important film for all of us! Akshay Kumar Sir, thank you for choosing Sarfira as your 150th film and you've made Veer come alive so beautifully. Sudha Kongara you've lived this dream for so many years happy our film is in theatres now. Radhikka Madan is superb as Rani. Paresh Rawal is just brilliant."

Suriya added in his post, "Thank you Vikramix, Rajsekar Pandian, 2D Entertainment, we now have beautiful lifetime memories! Jyotika had Akshay sir's poster as a teenager and now she's a proud producer..! Love and Respects to Captain G.r Gopinath. Here's wishing the cast and crew of our Sarfira a soaring success! Sarfira in cinemas from today."

Read his post below:

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Sarfira does not exactly soar above the clouds although Akshay Kumar plunges headlong into a role that has far more meat than many of the other roles that he has played in recent years. The hammy bits are hard to ignore, but Sarfira does have moments that allow the star to demonstrate his wares to a greater extent than he usually does."