Sara Ali Khan's Throwback Pic With Her 'First Friend' Is Winning The Internet

The Internet can't help but love Sara Ali Khan's latest Instagram entry. Why, you ask? Well, it features the 24-year-old actress along with her "first friend" Vedika Pinto. The post shared by Sara comprises some relatively new and some throwback pictures from her childhood days. Going by the pictures shared by Sara, it wouldn't be wrong to say that the actress had a strong posing game even as a kid. Just like us , Sara's Instafam also loved the pictures and it received over 8 lakh likes within a few hours. The comments section was replete with comments like "So cute" and "adorable."

Sharing the set of pictures on her Instagram profile, Sara Ali Khan wrote: "Happiest birthday to my first friend Vedika Pinto. I'm so glad I stole your peppy. 22 years of theft later, I still laugh at you. Cakey makeup suits you." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #oldisgold #firstfriend.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's throwback picture here:

Sara frequently delights her fans with throwback pictures that feature her father Saif Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Take a look at some of the pictures shared by the actress here:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan's line-up of films includes David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She also has the remake of Love Aaj Kal in the pipeline. The film will be directed by Rohit Shetty and it will feature Kartik Aaryan.

Sara Ali Khan stepped into Bollywood with the 2018 film Kedarnath. She also featured in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh, the same year.

