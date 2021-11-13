Sara Ali Khan's Saturday Mood Summed Up In Pics From Maldives

Sara Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Stunning can't even begin to describe Sara Ali Khan's latest set of pictures. On Saturday, the 26-year-old actress posted a few pictures from Maldives and they are picture-perfect. In the photos, the actress can be seen dressed in printed swimwear and she looks gorgeous as ever. The pictures happen to be from Sara's pool time in Maldives, with her friends by her side. Sara Ali Khan channeled her inner poetess and wrote a caption that read, "Sky above, sand below, sea around, go with the flow." The actress' Instafam filled up the comments section of her post with fire and heart emojis and it is easy to see why.

Sara Ali Khan loves to travel. The actress frequently travels with actresses, who are now her travel buddies. Among them, Janhvi Kapoor and Radhika Madan.

Sara Ali Khan's parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are Bollywood actors. Her father Saif Ali Khan is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor. Saif and Kareena welcomed a second child, son Jeh, together in February. They are parents to Taimur (4). Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in the year and 1991 and after thirteen years, the couple got divorced in 2004. Saif and Amrita are parents to a son named Ibrahim Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan.

Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. Sara's upcoming project includes Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She was last seen in the Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan.