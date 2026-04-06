Sara Ali Khan's Easter Sunday Celebrations With Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore. See Pics

How to host an Easter Sunday lunch? Take a cue from Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

On Easter Sunday, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor hosted a perfect lunch for their extended family. Pictures have already gone viral, offering a peek into their wholesome time together. Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim spent the day with Saif, Kareena, and family.

Saif Ali Khan's mother Sharmila Tagore, Kareena's parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, sister Karisma Kapoor, sister-in-law Saba Pataudi, Soha Ali Khan, and husband Kunal Kemmu joined the celebrations.

Kunal Kapoor and Zahan Kapoor also marked their presence.

Sharing the fam-jam pictures, Sara Ali Khan wrote: "Happy Sunday & Happy Easter. Any guesses on who's the biggest feaster?"

In the pictures, Sara and Ibrahim are seen posing with Sharmila Tagore, Saif and Kareena, along with other family members.

Soha Ali Khan, like always, shared some more pictures from the celebrations. A standout picture features Taimur, Jeh, and Inaaya posing in style—without revealing their faces.

Soha kept her message short and simple: "Easter Sunday done right."

Joining the bandwagon, Saba Pataudi shared inside pictures as well.

"Happy Easter! Thank you Bebo for inviting me to share this experience with you all. Love u! Family moments are precious. Matters. Summer vibes. Easter lunch Sunday!" she wrote in the caption.

The Kapoors are known for their generosity and love for food.

The Netflix show Dining with the Kapoors offers a glimpse into their legendary culinary history and penchant for food, feasts, and everything in between.

Saif Ali Khan married Kareena Kapoor in 2012. They are parents to two sons, Taimur and Jeh. Saif was earlier married to Amrita Singh, with whom he shares children Sara and Ibrahim.