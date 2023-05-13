Sara Ali Khan Revisits Her Kedarnath Shooting Days

Sara Ali Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram timeline is one happy place. From knock-knock jokes to namaste darshako series, Sara loves to keep her fans updated. Now, the actress has shared a video from her visit to Kedarnath, Uttarakhand. FYI: The actress marked her Bollywood debut with the film Kedarnath. In the video, Sara is seen rekindling her shooting days. She took us on a virtual tour (literally). Be it relishing Maggi to enjoying the snowfall, Sara's album screamed goals from miles away. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Some days I wish I could go back in life. Not to change anything, but to feel a few things twice…But I guess today's moments are tomorrow's memories.”

Before this, Sara Ali Khan dropped pictures of herself from the temple visit and said, “The first time I came to these places- I had never faced a camera. Today I can't imagine my life without it. Thank you Kedarnath for making me who I am and giving me all that I have. Very few people are lucky enough to come to you, and I am full of gratitude and appreciation that I can come back to just thank you. Jai Bholenath.” Kedarnath was released in 2018. The Abhishek Kapoor directorial starred the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, directed by Kannan Iyer. The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video. A while back, the actress dropped some pictures from the sets of the film and wrote, “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." - Mahatma Gandhi. Thank you Kannan sir for choosing me to portray this powerful character; a true personification of strength, dignity and passion. Some parts stay etched in our souls, and I know I will carry this one with me forever.”

Sara Ali Khan also has Metro…In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur in the line-up. She will also share the screen space with Karisma Kapoor in Murder Mubarak.