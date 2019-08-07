Sara Ali Khan Sets An 'Example Of How Celebrities Should Behave At The Airport,' Writes Rishi Kapoor

Sara Ali Khan photographed at the Mumbai airport.

Highlights Sara was photographed carrying her own luggage at the airport "No harm at all tugging your own baggage," wrote Rishi Kapoor "You show confidence with no insecurities," he added

Rishi Kapoor, who is currently in New York for his cancer treatment, is super impressed by Sara Ali Khan. The reason for the actor's admiration is simple - Sara's airport behavior. On Wednesday night, the Mulk actor reacted to a tweet shared by news publication, which had lauded the Simmba actress for carrying her own luggage. Rishi Kapoor, who was pretty impressed by Sara, tweeted: "Wonderful Sara. You set examples how celebrities should behave at the airport. No harm at all tugging your own baggage, no chamchas to receive and the icing on the cake, no dark glasses or an airport look. You show confidence with no insecurities. Atta girl!"

Sara Ali Khan, who was photographed at the Mumbai airport on Monday, trended big time after she was seen carrying her own luggage. The Internet was super impressed by the fact that despite being a big star carried the luggage herself. Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's picture at the airport here:

Sara Ali Khan photographed at the Mumbai airport.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's untitled film, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The film is said to be the remake of the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal, which featured Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. She also has Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.

Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput last year. She was also seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, opposite Ranveer Singh.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.