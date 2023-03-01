Sara Ali Khan On 'Making Mistakes' In Her Career: 'It's Important To Fall Down To...'

Sara Ali Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan, who made her acting debut in 2018 with Kedarnath, recently opened up about her journey and making mistakes. Speaking to EasternEye, the actress said that mistakes are a part of the journey, and she had her share of setbacks. The actress also spoke about the movies which didn't do well at the box office. The actress admitted that she did some films that were not loved by the audience. However, she added that it's her age to make mistakes.

"As an actor, we learn a lot every day. And our journey also involves the same. I always try to learn something or the other. But I also feel that I have made some mistakes. I have done such films which have not been loved by the audience. But then again, this is my age to make mistakes. Also, I feel that it's important to fall down to get up every time. And I have had my own set of setbacks," EasternEye quoted Sara Ali Khan saying.

The Simmba actress added, "Moreover, I have learned that making mistakes is a part of the journey and I think have to be an allowance for that."

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 movie Kedarnath, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput. Next, she was seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba. Both films were commercially successful. However, for Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Coolie No. 1, Sara received negative responses from the audience.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan has several films lined up - Laxman Utekar's untitled with Vicky Kaushal, Gaslight with Vikrant Massey, Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak, Ae Watan Mere Watan and Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher.