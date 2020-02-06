Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan Maintain A 'Lie' About Their First Meeting To Keep Ranveer Singh Happy

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in Mumbai

Ranveer Singh, you may want to sit down. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's love aaj kal just got a new twist with the actress' revelations on a talk show. Sara and Kartik shot for an upcoming episode of Zee TV show Pro Music Countdown. As per a Pune Mirror report, on the show, Sara revealed that contrary to popular belief, she had already met Kartik Aaryan before Ranveer Singh got the two of them chatting at the Lokmat Awards in 2018. "Kartik and I actually did not meet the first time via Ranveer Singh. We had already met before," Pune Mirror quoted the 24-year-old actress said. However, Sara and Kartik are sweet enough, because this is what she said next: "But we keep the lie to make Ranveer happy because he is such a sweetheart."

In July last year, Sara and Kartik exchanged touching Instagram posts after a wrap on Love Aaj Kal. Ranveer interrupted Sara and Kartik's Instagram exchange to drop this comment: "So cute! Bhoolna nahi sabse pehle kissne milwaya tha (Don't forget who introduced you two for the first time)." Ranveer was Sara's co-star for her second Bollywood film Simmba.

At the Lokmat Awards in December last year, Ranveer spotted hold of Kartik Aaryan in the audience and escorted him all the way across the hall to where Sara was sitting for a proper introduction. Ranveer, who made the heart sign with his hands, had told the cameras: "Glad you guys have met!" While Sara blushed, Kartik quickly made his way back to his seat.

It all started on an episode of Koffee With Karan, when Sara Ali Khan said she would want to marry Ranbir but would prefer dating Kartik Aaryan. After this, Kartik told the media that he wouldn't mind a coffee date with Sara either. Months later, speaking about meeting Sara at a party on Neha Dhupia's talk show, Kartik had said: "I think Saif Sir was also there, so it was all eco-friendly."

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are co-stars of Imtiaz Ali's new film Love Aaj Kal, which releases on Valentine's Day.