Sara Ali Khan Is Back With Her Shayari. This Time From Her Make-Up Chair

Sara Ali Khan in a still from the video.(courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan returned with her dose of the shayari series and how. No, she is not back with her tour guide duties. But this video does reflect her love for shayari. In the video, Sara, seated in her make-up chair, can be see poetically talking about her upcoming projects Ae Watan Mere Watan and Murder Mubarak. Sara Ali Khan captioned the post in a fun way, that read, "Welcome to Sara ka Sara Radio. Aaj ki taaza khabar I got burnt. Kya Kare lesson is learned. What can we say - bad bad luck. But kamsekam it's not Murder Mubarak." She signed off the post with these words, "Murder Mubarak out on 15th March only on Netflix. Ae Watan Mere Watan out on 21st March only on Prime Video."

Check out Sara Ali Khan's post here:

Sara Ali Khan shared the trailer of the thriller Murder Mubarak on Tuesday and she wrote, "Khatarnaak mystery, Unexpected twists aur Royal Delhi Club ke Crazy Rich Members, it's time to say Murder Mubarak! #MurderMubarak, coming on 15 March, only on Netflix."

Sharing the trailer of Ae Watan Mere Watan, Sara Ali Khan wrote, "Rising from the shadows of history, a tale of unyielding courage emerges. Witness the journey unfold in Ae Watan Mere Watan On Prime, Mar 21."

Sara Ali Khan has a super busy schedule ahead. She will next be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan. Her line-up of films also includes Metro... In Dino and Murder Mubarak. Her last project was Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Sara Ali Khan also had a cameo appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Heart Throb last year.

Sara has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut movie), Simmba, Love Aaj Kal. She also featured in the Coolie No 1 remake. Sara was also seen in Atrangi Re.