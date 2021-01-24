Sara Ali Khan, Holidaying In Maldives, Is 'Living In The Moment'

Sara Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan is busy making memories in Maldives and she never misses to post pictures from her vacation in the island nation. The actress added more pictures to her holiday album on Saturday night. In the pictures, Sara can be seen dressed in blue swimwear and she looks simply stunning. She accessorised her look with red tinted glasses. Sara, chilling on the beach, captioned her post in her signature way, with rhyme on point. "Sky above, sand below. Live in the moment- Go with the flow," read the caption on Sara Ali Khan's post. Check out Sara Ali Khan's post here:

Sara Ali Khan is holidaying in the Maldives along with her mother and veteran actress Amrita Singh, and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Posting a picture from their date night, Sara wrote: "Nights like these. Find us a pod- we're the peas. With both of you I want to travel the 7 seas because as they say the best things come in threes."

Sara Ali Khan checked into Maldives earlier this week and she wrote: "Sandy toes and sunkissed nose." See the pictures here:

Sara's parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are Bollywood actors. Her father Saif Ali Khan is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor. Saif and Kareena are expecting a second child together. They are parents to Taimur (4). Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. Sara's upcoming project includes Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She was last seen in Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan.