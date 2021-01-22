Sara Ali Khan's Holiday Activities Are As Quirky As She Is. Aerial Yoga, Anyone?

Sara Ali Khan shared this photo (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Life is a vacation for Sara Ali Khan. The 25-year-old actress is checked into the Maldives earlier this week and having the time of her life in the beach destination. As is ritual, she's sharing glimpses of her vacation diaries on Instagram and they are as quirky as she is. Sara is in the Maldives with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim and her holiday activities not only include fine dining experiences and strolls by the beach but also... umm... some aerial yoga. On Friday afternoon, Sara Ali Khan summed up her TGIF mood with a work-out session, a snippet of which she shared on Instagram. "Swinging into the weekend," is how Sara described her present state of mind to be.

Sara also let us Instafam in on a dinner date with her family when she shared this photo, captioned with a poem: "Nights like these. Find us a pod- we're the peas. With both of you I want to travel the 7 seas. Because as they say the best things come in threes."

Sara Ali Khan's Maldives vacation is all about "Sandy toes and sun-kissed nose."

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Coolie No 1, which was initially slated to open in theatres in May 2020. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it had a Christmas release. Coolie No 1 is a remake of David Dhawan's 1995 film of the same name. Sara co-stars with Varun Dhawan in the film. Sara's list of upcoming movies also include Atrangi Re, in which she co-stars with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film had booked Valentine's Day 2021 as its release date.