Sanju: What Sanjay Dutt Told Vicky Kaushal After Watching The Film

Vicky Kaushal in a still from Sanju (Courtesy YouTube)

Highlights Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Sanjay Dutt's best friend in Sanju "I got really emotional with your performance," said Sanjay Dutt Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting for Uri

Vicky Kaushal's performance in Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju has received appreciation from both critics and fans. Vicky, who plays the role of Sanjay Dutt's best friend Kamlesh Kanhaiyalal Kapasi aka Kamli, said that the best compliment for his performance came from none other than the actor who is the inspiration of the film, a mid-day report stated. After watching Sanju, Sanjay Dutt told Vicky Kaushal: "I got really emotional with your performance. You have truly portrayed the meaning of friendship, and your act is accurate when I think of the friends I have had. Puttar, tune dil jeet liya (Son, you have won my heart)," mid-day reported.



Vicky is busy shooting for his next film Uri in Serbia, hence he is missing out on Sanju's post success bash. "I am missing out on celebrating the success with the entire team in Mumbai. However, I'm overwhelmed by the reaction that the film has received. Being a part of a Rajkumar Hirani film was a dream come true," mid-day quoted Vicky Kaushal saying.



Sanju is based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt, which traces his journey in films as wella s personal life. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film released on June 29 has collected over Rs 230 crore so far. Sanju also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Karishma Tanna and Jim Sarbh.



