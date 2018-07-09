Sanju Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Cruises Its Way To 300 Crore Club

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Sanju (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights Sanju's total collections stand at 265.48 crore Sanju surpassed 250 crore mark in a matter of 10 days Sanju stands at number #9 on the list of highest grossing Hindi films

Sanju continues its "remarkable run" at the box office and is cruising its way to 300 crore club, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported. The Rajkumar Hirani-directed film has collected Rs 28.05 crore on Day 10, pushing its grand total to Rs 265.48 crore. "Sanju continues its remarkable run. A super-strong weekend 2 adds to the massive total. Crosses Rs 250 crore. Speeding towards Rs 300 crore. (Week 2) Friday 12.90 crore, Saturday Rs 22.02 crore, Sunday Rs 28.05 crore. Total: Rs 265.48 crore. India business outstanding," Taran Adarsh tweeted. Sanju reached 100 crore mark in three days, the 150 crore mark in five days, the 200 crore bounty was scored in just a week.

#Sanju continues its REMARKABLE RUN... A SUPER-STRONG Weekend 2 adds to the MASSIVE TOTAL... Crosses Rs 250 cr... Speeding towards Rs 300 cr... [Week 2] Fri 12.90 cr, Sat 22.02 cr, Sun 28.05 cr. Total: Rs 265.48 cr. India biz... O-U-T-S-T-A-N-D-I-N-G! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 9, 2018

#Sanju biz at a glance...

Week 1: Rs 202.51 cr

Weekend 2: Rs 62.97 cr

Total: Rs 265.48 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER.#Sanju benchmarks...

Crossed Rs 50 cr: Day 2

Rs 100 cr: Day 3

Rs 150 cr: Day 5

Rs 200 cr: Day 7

Rs 250 cr: Day 10

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 9, 2018



With the completion of the second weekend, Sanju has made it to the list of highest grossing Hindi films. Ranbir Kapoor's film stands at number #9 on the list headlined by the blockbuster hit Baahubali 2. Other films to feature on the list include Dangal, PK, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Pdmaavat, Sultan and Dhoom 3.



Sanju also broke a record previously held by Baahubali 2. With Sunday's collection( first week) figures at over Rs. 46 crores, Sanju topped the list of Hindi films with highest single day grossing.



In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Sanju 4 stars out of 5. "Ranbir Kapoor, slipping into the skin of the troubled Bollywood star, pulls out the stops in astonishingly effective ways, subsuming his own personality completely into that of the protagonist. The director is on the top of his game and the actor frequently soars to dizzying heights. Sanju, as a result, is an entertainer that delivers more than just the superficial goods that one expects from a mass entertainer. It sets a new benchmark for Bollywood biopics. It will be a hard act to follow," he wrote.





was welcomed with positive reviews by critics and audience alike. Ranbir Kapoor plays the protagonist in the biopic based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt. The film also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Vicky Kaushal.