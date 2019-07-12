Sanjivani 2 Teaser: Mohnish Bahl And Gurdeep Kohli Take Us On A Nostalgic Ride

Mohnish Bahl shared this image from the sets of Sanjivani. (Image courtesy: mohnish_bahl)

The teaser of Sanjivani 2 dropped on the Internet on Friday and it made us super nostalgic. The video begins with our favourite onscreen doctors (no points for guessing) Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli coming out of an Operation Theatre and greeting everyone with their pleasant smiles. The latter half of the video introduces us to two new doctors, played by Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna as the show's theme song plays in the backdrop. The makers of the show shared the teaser of Sanjivani on social media and wrote: "Our doctors from Sanjivani are all set to make way to your hearts. Coming soon, only on Star Plus."

Meanwhile, Mohnish Bahl, who has reprised his role as Dr Shashank in the show, shared the teaser on his Instagram profile and he captioned it: "Nostalgia, happiness and another bunch of fabulous memories. Sanjivani 2, the 'doctored' version- here we come! Can't wait to be back home at Sanjivani. Hope you guys like it!"

Check out the teaser of Sanjivani 2 here:

Sanjivani 2 is the second season of the popular 2002 television show of the same name. The show showcased the stories of four doctors and how they managed to strike a balance between their personal and professional lives.

Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli have reprised their roles as Dr Shashank and Dr Juhi Singh in the show while Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Sayantani Ghosh and Rohit Roy are the latest addition to the Sanjivani family.

