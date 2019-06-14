Sanjivani Reboot: Rohit Roy 'Can't Wait' To Work With Mohnish Bahl Again

Rohit Roy with Team Sanjivani reboot (courtesy rohitroy500)

Highlights Rohit Roy is all set for his comeback on TV with the 'Sanjivani' reboot "Can't wait to work with the guy I started my career with," he said He also shared a photo with the cast of the 'Sanjivani' reboot

Actor Rohit Roy, who is making a comeback on the small screen with the reboot of the popular TV show Sanjivani, says he cannot wait to share screen with actor Mohnish Bahl, with whom he had started his career in the 1990s.

Rohit on Friday tweeted a photograph of himself along with the cast and crew of the show and captioned it: "Back on TV in the much awaited Sanjivani reboot!"

"Can't wait to share screen space with the guy I started my career with... Mohnish Bahl! And of course, my darling Surbhi Chandna and the rest of the stellar cast!"

Producer Siddharth P. Malhotra tweeted: "Sanjivani - it's old world charm and gen-next energy featuring Mohnish, Gurdip, Rohit, Sayantani Ghosh the much awaited leads Surbhi and Namit Khanna with many more to fill your hearts and screens with love and warmth! Wish us love and luck."

The reboot of the medical drama will also star Sayantani Ghosh, Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna.

Sanjivani, which aired on 2002, narrated the story about four medical interns Juhi Singh, Rahul Mehra, Simran Chopra and Omi Joshi and the trials and tribulations they face to fight a constant battle against diseases and death of patients while balancing their professional and personal life.