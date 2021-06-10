Sanjeeda Shaikh, Stunning As Always, Is Sending Fans Into Meltdown With New Pic

Sanjeeda Shaikh shared this photo. (Image courtesy: iamsanjeeda)

Actress Sanjeeda Shaikh, on Thursday, sent Instagram into a meltdown and how. The 36-year-old actress set the photo-sharing platform on fire with a stunning picture of herself. Sanjeeda, who often gives us fitness goals with her Instagram entries, looks gorgeous in a grey crop top and orange bottoms while adorably posing for the camera. Needless to say, her fit and toned physique left her fans in awe. Reacting to the post, which Sanjeeda Shaikh captioned with an orange heart icon, one of her fans commented: "Damn gorgeous" while another wrote: "Super, beautiful as always." Many fans dropped fire icons in the comments section.

Make way for the beautiful Sanjeeda Shaikh:

If you have been following Sanjeeda Shaikh on Instagram, you know what we mean when we say that her posts make us stop scrolling and look again at her stunning pictures, every now and then. Like in this photo, the actress is a sight to behold in an Ashley Rebello ensemble.

Pretty in a pink outfit, Sanjeeda looks splendid in this photo:

Tell us what you think about these pictures of Sanjeeda Shaikh:

Sanjeeda Shaikh was married to actor Aamir Ali. She has a daughter named Ayra with her estranged husband. Sanjeeda and Aamir have co-starred in the 2007 TV show Kya Dill Mein Hai. They also participated in the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye in the year 2007. Sanjeeda was last seen in the 2020 film Kaali Khuhi. Before that, she starred in the 2018 film Nawabzaade while Aamir's last show was Navrangi Re!.